0615 GMT July 29 2017

News ID: 197550
Published: 1438 GMT 29 Jul 2017

MP: Iran will never let inspection of military sites

An Iranian lawmaker said that Iran will never let the US inspect its military headquarters or missile sites.

Qassem Jassemi, who is a member of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks on Friday in reaction to reports that the US president has called for inspection of Iran’s military sites, IRNA reported.

Since the start of the nuclear talks in 2015, Iran has always reiterated that it has no plan to access nuclear weapons, therefore inspection of its military sites has no justification, Jassemi added.

The lawmaker noted that according to a bill approved by Iran's Parliament, Western countries are not authorized to check Iran’s military headquarters.

US President Donald Trump is seeking a justification to violate Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said, adding the European states should not ask either for inspection of Iran’s military sites.

“Monitoring the implementation of the JCPOA is not more than an excuse for the US president and Trump has proposed the idea of visiting Iran’s military centers while Washington has for many occasions breached the spirit of the international deal”, the Iranian lawmaker added.

Trump has called the pact a "disaster" and "the worst deal ever negotiated," vowing to scrap or renegotiate it.

The nuclear deal, which was reached between Iran and world powers in 2015, put limits on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The agreement is being reviewed by the US State Department every 90 days to declare whether Tehran is abiding by it.

All other parties to the deal – China, France, Germany, Russia, and Britain as well as the International Atomic Energy Agency – have so far confirmed that the deal is working as intended.

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
inspection
military
 
