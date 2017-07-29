Iran, Russia sign MoU to develop oilfields

Edited/'"

Iran and Russia signed an MoU to develop Azar and Changouleh oilfields which are located along the Iran-Iraq border in the western Iranian province of Ilam.

The MoU was signed between Iran's Oil Industries' Engineering and Construction (OIEC) and Russian Gazprom, IRNA reported.

The two companies plan to pursue cooperation within the framework of Iran's new oil contracts (known as IPC).

Following the finalization of talks at the technical level, which had been underway for months, the managing directors of the two companies signed an MoU in Saint Petersburg last week (July 27), to collaborate in the fields' development project.

In mid-March 2016, the OIEC initiated the implementation of the first phase of the project to begin early production (15,000 barrels per day) from Azar oilfield. Within two months from the onset of the project, cumulative production from the field reached one million barrels per day.

The second phase of this project became operational in mid-May, with the aim of increasing the field's production capacity to 30,000 barrels per day.

Based on the target set by the Iranian Oil Ministry, 65,000 barrels of oil per day are expected to be extracted from the field in the year to mid-March 2019.

The two oilfields are located between the cities of Mehran and Dehloran in west Iran.

The two hydrocarbon fields are among the most complicated of their kind worldwide, in terms of drilling as well as development operations.

OIEC is an Iranian company involved in production and exploration activities.

Gazprom is also among the international companies whose eligibility has been confirmed by National Iranian Oil Company and can thus cooperate in the development of Iranian hydrocarbon fields.

Following the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between Iran and the P5+1 (July 14 2015) which went into effect in January 2016, the Iranian government accelerated the development of and increased production from oil and gas fields which Iran shares with its neighbors.