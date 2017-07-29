Schoolgirls in Iraq's Mosul aim to catch up on lost years

News ID: 197555 Published: 1448 GMT 29 Jul 2017

Despite having fallen three years behind their peers elsewhere in Iraq, it’s been mostly smiles all around for the girls at Mosul’s Trablus school since it reopened its damaged gates after the terrorists fled.

With a blast from her whistle to signal the end of recess, a supervisor in a black robe and white headscarf called the teenage girls back to class, during a recent visit to the school, AFP reported. The girls chatted all the way back to the classrooms, each packed with an average of 90 pupils.

