Germany to supply rescue helicopters to Iran

Germany is to supply state-of-the-art helicopters to Iran for use in relief and rescue missions, announced an Iranian official.

According to Fars News Agency, Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Amir Mohsen Ziaei said, "During a recent meeting I had with German Ambassador to Tehran Michael Klor-Berchtold, he expressed his country's willingness to provide rescue helicopters to Iran."

Ziaei added, "Given the scope of the humanitarian organizations in Germany, we are after cooperation to prepare air rescue equipment and 150 rescue vehicles of German car makers."

The official recalled that the Iranian body has signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany's Red Cross and the two organizations have agreed to cooperate in education, training rescue dogs and mountain rescue operations.

He underlined that the German ambassador had assured the Iranian side that he would do his best to join the links between the Iranian and German providers of rescue equipment.

In relevant remarks in May, a senior German trade official called for broadening cooperation with Iran in various economic fields.

"Iran and Germany have many capacities to deepen trade relations," Managing Director of Bavaria's Business and Industries Association Bertram Brossardt said in a meeting with Iranian trade officials.

Brossardt noted that Bavaria's export to Iran has increased significantly compared to the level before the JCPOA implementation.

Secretary General of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIM) Bahman Eshqi, for his part, said that visits by senior officials of the two countries over past two years indicates the determination of both sides to take firm steps in developing fruitful cooperation.

A 16-member delegation from Germany's Bavaria State met TCCIM officials in Tehran.

Reports released by Iran's Customs Administration revealed that Germany ranks fifth among countries exporting to Iran.