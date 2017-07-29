CEO: Embraer seeking US approval to sell planes to Iran

Brazilian plane-maker Embraer SA is awaiting approval from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control for sales of planes to Iran.

Announcing this, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva said that Embraer is seeing strong demand across its commercial, executive and defense aviation divisions, which should support earnings next year, Reuters reported.

Although he declined to give concrete performance estimates, Silva said there is still time for airlines to fill the order book for deliveries next year.

He also cited interest in defense aircraft and the improving profitability of Embraer's business jets as positive factors in his 2018 outlook.

In May, Iran's ATA Airlines reached an agreement with Embraer to purchase 10 new passenger planes.

ATA Managing Director Mohammadreza Zonnouri said that the 50-seat planes will be delivered within the next six months.

ATA operates 80 flights per day, making it the fourth busiest Iranian airline after Iran Air, Mahan and Aseman.

Embraer competes internationally with Canadian rival Bombardier for the title of third-largest airplane maker after Airbus and Boeing.

The plane-maker has operated two demonstration flights around Tehran using an Embraer E190 model — a double-engine 100-seat capacity regional jet.