Iran 18th biggest car producer worldwide: OICA

Iran became the world's 18th largest car manufacturer, according to latest figures released by International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers' (OICA).

The figures show that Iran manufactured 1,164,710 cars during 2016, which indicate an18.6-percent growth, compared to the figure for2015, Trend News Agency reported.

China, US and Japan with 28.11 million, 12.19 million and 9.2 million vehicle were global leaders in car production.

Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammadreza Nematzadeh said on July 25 that Iran manufactured 420,000 cars during the four months to July 22, 2017 indicating a 20-percent growth.

He added that production of 1.6 million cars is expected for the year to mid-March 2018.

Over 1.35 million cars were produced in Iran in the last fiscal year, according to Iran's official statistics.

Iran plans to increase annual auto production to three million in the next five years.

On Thursday, Nematzadeh opened a new line of auto parts production at a local company, Marpich Bakhtar, in Kermanshah Province.

While touring the production line, the minister said he expects the western region to become a major auto hub in the next few years.

Marpich Bakhtar officials estimate that the new production line for Peugeot parts will help increase the carmaker's annual output to 1.4 million units.

Nematzadeh, while admitting the poor state of the auto parts industry, said when he took office in 2013 several parts makers had to shut down due to unpaid debts by struggling car manufacturers inside the country.

"The government has been able to assist several companies in restarting," Nematzadeh said without elaborating.

In addition to Marpich Bakhtar, the minister launched the production plants of a subsidiary of Iran Khodro in the same city. It will produce the Peugeot 405.

With 300 workers, the factory will produce 30,000 vehicles a year, according to the minister.

Earlier this month, IKCO opened another production center in the province for Peugeot Pars model.

The factory in the city of Sahneh has 200 workers, Mehdi Maleki, CEO of the IKCO Kermanshah said in May.

Annual production at the plant is expected to reach 15,000 units and meet the demand of the western regions including Kurdestan and Kermanshah.

He said 570 $15.2 million has been invested in the production line of which 79 percent was made by Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, and the rest by IKCO.