North Korea: 'All US' within striking range

Kim Jong-un boasted of North Korea's ability to strike any target in the US after a second ICBM test that weapons experts said Saturday could even bring New York into range – in a potent challenge to President Donald Trump.

China condemned the test but US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Beijing and Moscow bore "unique responsibility" for the “growing threat” posed by the North, AFP reported.

Under Kim's leadership North Korea has accelerated its drive toward a credible nuclear strike capability, in defiance of multiple sets of UN sanctions.

Kim said the test "is meant to send a grave warning to the US" and demonstrated the North's ability to launch "at any place and time," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The "leader said proudly the test also confirmed all the US mainland is within our striking range," it said.

Trump denounced the launch as "reckless and dangerous" and rejected Pyongyang's claims that such tests helped ensure its security.

"The United States will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and protect our allies in the region."

Weapons experts said the altitude and flight time of Friday's missile suggested it was significantly more powerful than the July 4 test, with a theoretical range of around 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles) meaning it might be able to reach east coast US cities like New York, depending on the payload size.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said he held telephone talks with Tillerson and agreed on the need to put "the heaviest possible pressure" on North Korea.

In a standard response to the test, Beijing urged restraint by all sides, after the US and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise using surface-to-surface missiles.

The heads of the US and South Korean militaries also discussed "military response options" after North Korea's launch, the Pentagon said.

South Korea said the test had prompted it to speed up deployment of a US missile defense system, despite consistent protests from China that the program would destabilize the region.

"The THAAD (missile defense) system deployment cannot solve South Korea's security concerns, nor can it solve the problems facing the Korean Peninsula," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday.