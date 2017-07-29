Report: Iran signs deals to develop several oil, gas fields

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with international and Iranian companies to conduct feasibility studies on developing Azadegan oilfield, a report suggested.

According to the report published by ISNA, the deals were inked with companies such as France's Total, Malaysia's Petronas, Japan's Inpex and Royal Dutch Shell as well as the Iranian Tenco firm.

Iran is looking to increase crude output, and with 37 billion barrels of oil, Azadegan oilfield, which is shared with neighboring Iraq, is the country's largest.

The Islamic Republic discovered the Azadegan oilfield in 1999 in what was Iran's biggest oil find in decades.

The NIOC later divided the project into South Azadegan and North Azadegan.

The report said all companies except Tenco have submitted the outcome of their studies and preparations are afoot to hold the tender.

Yaran oilfield

The NIOC has signed a deal with Persia Oil and Gas Development Company to conduct feasibility studies on Yaran oilfield and received the results of the studies.

It is estimated that a consortium led by Persia will take over responsibility to develop the oilfield.

Darkhovin oilfield

Two phases of the development projects of Darkhovin oilfield have been completed. An MoU has been signed with an Italian and a Philippine company as well as an Iranian firm to develop its third phase.

Kish gas field

An Italian a Dutch-British and an Iranian company have expressed their readiness to develop Kish gas field. They have reached deals to conduct feasibility studies on the field. The development of the gas field will be implemented in several phases.

The NIOC also has signed three MoUs with Russia’s Gazprom, Thailand's PTTEP and Norway's DNO to conduct studies on developing the Changuleh field.

The Azar field is a joint and complex field which is currently producing 30,000 barrels of oil per day. It is set to be expanded through new oil deals by an Iranian company.

A deal to conduct feasibility studies in Yadavaran field has also been signed with a Dutch-British company.

An Austrian company has come to an agreement with the NIOC to undertake feasibility studies on developing Bandar Karkheh field.