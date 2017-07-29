Syrian civilians killed in new US-led airstrikes

At least ten civilians have lost their lives and dozens more sustained injuries when the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Daesh terrorist group carried out a string of airstrikes against Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

Local sources told Syria’s official news agency, SANA, that the aerial attacks targeted the village of Tayibe in the eastern part of the province, located 450 kilometers northeast of the capital Damascus, on Saturday, killing at least ten people and destroying the civilian infrastructure there.

The sources added that seven of the victims were members of the same family, noting that five children were among the dead.

The airstrike came only two days after at least 18 people were killed and another 20 others wounded after US-led military aircraft bombarded the same Syrian village.

On July 26, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that at least 29 people, including eight children, had been killed in a US-led strike against the Daesh-held northern Syrian city of Raqqah.

Tens of civilians were also killed or injured on July 24, when US-led airstrikes targeted al-Fansh crossroads in the city of Mayadin.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of destroying Daesh.

The city of Raqqah, which lies on the northern bank of the Euphrates River, was overrun by Daesh terrorists in March 2013, and proclaimed the center for most of the Takfiris’ administrative and control tasks the next year.

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then.