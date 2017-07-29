RSS
0614 GMT July 29 2017

News ID: 197566
Published: 1534 GMT 29 Jul 2017

EU foreign policy chief to attend Iran president’s inauguration

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini plans to travel to Tehran to take part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Mogherini will arrive in Tehran on August 5 in her capacity as the head of the Iran-P5+1 Joint Commission, which oversees the implementation of the landmark nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries in July 2015.

On the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony, the EU foreign policy chief is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Iranian dignitaries.

The sides will review the JCPOA implementation and discuss issues of bilateral and regional relevance.

Rouhani, who was reelected Iran’s president in May, is to be officially inaugurated for another four years as the country’s chief executive on August 5.

Many senior Iranian and foreign dignitaries will attend the swearing-in ceremony for Rouhani at the parliament.

Before the ceremony, a decree by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will be handed to the Iranian president to officially assign him his duties.

Rouhani, first elected Iran’s president in 2013, re-ran for office in the May 2017 election, garnering 57 percent of the popular votes to defeat his main rival Ebrahim Raeisi, the current custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH).

 

 

   
KeyWords
EU foreign policy
chief
Iran
 
