London Muslim mayor accuses Trump of behaving like school children

Khan said on Saturday that he had no idea what Trump’s "beef" with him is about, adding that he was really “disappointed” by the president’s remarks about him in the aftermath of London’s deadly terrorist attack in early June.

The attack, which killed seven people and injured dozens others, occurred on June 3 in the heart of London, where three assailants driving a white van mowed down at least 20 pedestrians before starting to randomly stab people in nearby Borough Market.

After the attack, Khan said, “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days - no reason to be alarmed.”

Trump criticized him the following day; “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"

In response to Trump’s comments at the time, Khan said he had “better and more important things to focus on” than Trump’s tweets.

The mayor told The Guardian on Saturday that he was "a reluctant participant in this dialogue with Donald Trump, because I’m trying to be a full-time mayor doing my job, and I’m not sure what he and his son have against me, and why they are tweeting about me".

‘We’re not schoolchildren,” Khan added. “He’s the president of the United States, so I’m unclear what his beef is with me.”

Asked if the president's beef is that Khan is Muslim, the mayor explained, "Well, if that’s the case, it says more about him [Trump] than me.”

Many accused Trump, at the time, of having been “racially motivated” for attacking the London mayor.

Khan, the first Muslim to become the mayor of London, had opposed Trump’s controversial travel ban on people from several Muslim countries. He had also disagreed with Prime Minister Theresa May offering Trump as a state visit to London.