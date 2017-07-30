RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0458 GMT July 30 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197572
Published: 0431 GMT 30 Jul 2017

Canoeist collects Iran’s first ever medal at U23 World C’ships

Canoeist collects Iran’s first ever medal at U23 World C’ships
MEHR NEWS AGENCY

Mohammad Nabi Rezaei finished thirds at Men’s 1000m race to earn Iran’s first ever trophy in history of ICF Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 World Championships.

The 2017 edition of the sportive event is being held in Pitesti of Romania from July 27 to July 30, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Iran’s Rezaei was competing at Final A of C1 Junior Men’s 1000m against rivals from Germany, Latvia, Belarus, Spain, Cuba, Brazil, Hungary and Russia. He clocked 4:51.536 minutes to bag the bronze medal.

Gold medal went to Russia's Ian Kavaliauskas with a record of 04:45.596 followed by Roberts Lagzdins from Latvia who settled for silver with 04:49.964 minutes.

The Iranian canoeist became the first ever Iranian athlete to secure a place on the podium at ICF Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 World Championships.

Other representatives of the country failed to bag titles at the sportive extravaganza underway in Romania.

   
KeyWords
Canoeist
U23 World C'ships
Mohammad Nabi Rezaei
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0834 sec