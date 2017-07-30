Canoeist collects Iran’s first ever medal at U23 World C’ships

Mohammad Nabi Rezaei finished thirds at Men’s 1000m race to earn Iran’s first ever trophy in history of ICF Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 World Championships.

The 2017 edition of the sportive event is being held in Pitesti of Romania from July 27 to July 30, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Iran’s Rezaei was competing at Final A of C1 Junior Men’s 1000m against rivals from Germany, Latvia, Belarus, Spain, Cuba, Brazil, Hungary and Russia. He clocked 4:51.536 minutes to bag the bronze medal.

Gold medal went to Russia's Ian Kavaliauskas with a record of 04:45.596 followed by Roberts Lagzdins from Latvia who settled for silver with 04:49.964 minutes.

The Iranian canoeist became the first ever Iranian athlete to secure a place on the podium at ICF Canoe Sprint Junior and U23 World Championships.

Other representatives of the country failed to bag titles at the sportive extravaganza underway in Romania.