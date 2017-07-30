Arthritis symptoms: Being hypermobile a sign of this rare type

Arthritis symptoms normally include joint pain and stiffness, however for one rare type — Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS) — there are some more unusual signs.

There are over a hundred types of arthritis, of which EDS is one, express.co.uk reported.

It is a group of rare inherited conditions that affect connective tissue, according to the National Health Service (NHS).

Connective tissues are essential for supporting the tendons, blood, skin, ligaments, vessels, bones and internal organs.

Symptoms of EDS include stretchy skin, fragile skin that beaks or bruises easily and hypermobility.

Hypermobility — also known as being ‘double-jointed’ — is an increased range of joint movement.

According to the NHS, it's often hereditary.

Similarly, EDS is due to an inherited faulty gene, however sometimes it can develop in a person for the first time.

For some people symptoms can be fairly mild, while for others they can be severe and even life-threatening. There are a number of types of EDS.

These include the most common, hypermobile EDS, as well as classical EDS, vascular EDS and kyphoscoliotic EDS.

However, if you are hypermobile it does not necessarily mean you have EDS.

Many healthy people have it without any other symptoms. There's no specific treatment, but there are a number of ways symptoms can be managed.

According to the NHS, these include avoiding certain activities like heavy lifting and contact sports, doing Pilates and swimming, seeing a physiotherapist and having counselling.

Indeed, a 2016 study found that people with EDS are at an increased risk for depression and other psychiatric disorders.

This is due to the intense, long-term pain that can come with the condition.