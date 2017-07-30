As the UK plans to phase out petrol cars, is Australia being left behind?

It is only a matter of time until every Australian car is all-electric. But while other countries are speeding up the transition, with plans to ban petrol cars within a couple of decades, Australia is stuck debating even modest cuts to vehicle emissions, let alone policies to encourage zero-emissions cars.

But as the UK, France, India and other countries move quickly towards getting all-petrol cars off the roads, could Australia’s fleet be caught up in the winds of change?

According to Michael Bradley, chief executive of the Australian Automobile Association, Australia should be cautious in embracing all-electric cars, reported The Guardian.

“All the signs point to electric vehicles making up a significant proportion of the global fleet but in Australia we have some unique challenges,” he said

He added that the distances Australians travel and the reliance of our electricity grid on coal means electric cars are neither convenient for consumers, nor a solution to climate change.

Recently, Stanford University economist Tony Seba made headlines with modelling suggesting no petrol or diesel cars would be sold anywhere in the world by 2025. He argued that once the shift starts — which it already has — “internal combustion engine vehicles will enter a vicious cycle of increasing costs”.

He argued the combination of automation and electrification would turn the industry upside down, increasing safety, lowering maintenance and insurance costs, and leading to a world where few people owned cars, with most relying on robot electric cars hailed with apps such as Uber.

But other more conservative projections also see the transition happening quickly, if not so suddenly.

Projections by the Australian Energy Market Operator suggest as many as 45 percent of new cars will be electric by 2036. Other projections from the CSIRO, Australian National University, the Department of Environment and Energy and others put the number at between 15 percent and 100 percent.

According to Behyad Jafari, chief executive of the Electric Vehicle Association, the one thing that’s clear is even the more optimistic projections need to be ramped up year after year.

“We saw this with the uptake of rooftop solar panels too,” said Jafari.

“The people who came closest with their projections but still fell short were Greenpeace — they were laughed at for their projections.”

But Jafari said the moves in the UK, France, India and elsewhere will drive changes in the automotive industry that will affect Australia regardless of policy settings here.

Jafari said moves in the UK, which is one of the few other right-hand-drive markets in the world, will have a strong impact.

“As a major right-hand-drive market, auto manufacturers, particularly those based in Europe and the US do their product planning based on the needs of the UK market first, and then off the back of that they look at which models they will bring to Australia,” said Jafari.

“With the UK moving away [from internal combustion engines] by 2040, that sends a signal starting today that the investments and the advancements in technology are required.”

But so far, Australia is trailing the world with its takeup. In 2016 there were 1,369 electric vehicles sold — just 0.1 percent of the sales — a drop from the 2015 figure of 1,771. Fewer than half of those cars were all-electric, with the rest being plug-in hybrids.

Globally, one of the biggest concerns consumers have about electric cars is the distance they can travel between charges — and the availability of public charging stations. The concern has been labelled ‘range anxiety’.