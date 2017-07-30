Why you should never share razors or toothbrushes

Hepatitis is the term for inflammation of the liver and it has a number of types.

While many tend to be picked up abroad, hepatitis C is the most common in the UK, and it can be passed on through sharing everyday bathroom items, such as toothbrushes and razors, express.co.uk wrote.

It’s caused by the hepatitis C virus, and affects 215,000 people in the UK.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), it’s spread through blood-to-blood contact with an infected person.

In this country it tends to be spread through sharing needles for injecting drugs.

In other countries, it’s often due to poor healthcare practices.

Worryingly, hepatitis C doesn’t tend to cause any noticeable symptoms, until there’s been significant liver damage.

It can often be mistaken for flu — such as muscle aches and a high temperature — meaning sufferers are unaware they have it.

Signs can also include feeling tired all the time, losing your appetite, tummy pain and feeling or being sick.

According to the NHS, one in four people will fight off the infection and no longer have to live with the virus — mostly having a normal life expectancy.

For others, it will remain in the body for years and could lead to cirrhosis and liver failure.

These can be life-threatening, if the liver stops working or loses most of its functions.

Other types of hepatitis can be caused by contaminated food or the immune system.

Symptoms of these other types can include dark urine, grey-colored poo, itchy skin and jaundice.

While hepatitis C is the most common type in the UK, others can be caught when you travel abroad.

For instance it is advised you get vaccinated against hepatitis A — which can be passed on via food and drink contaminated with the poo of an infected person — if you’re going to the Indian subcontinent, Africa, Central and South America, the Far East and Eastern Europe.