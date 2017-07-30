Green tea may cut cognitive impairment

A study published in The FASEB Journal, involving mice, suggested that Epigallocatechin Gallate (EGCG), the most abundant catechin and biologically active component in green tea, could alleviate high-fat and high-fructose (HFFD)-induced insulin resistance and cognitive impairment.

Previous research pointed to the potential of EGCG to treat a variety of human diseases, yet until now, EGCG's impact on insulin resistance and cognitive deficits triggered in the brain by a Western diet remained unclear, according to sciencedaily.com.

Xuebo Liu, PhD, a researcher at the College of Food Science and Engineering, Northwest A&F University, in China, said, "Green tea is the second most consumed beverage in the world after water, and is grown in at least 30 countries.

“The ancient habit of drinking green tea may be a more acceptable alternative to medicine when it comes to combatting obesity, insulin resistance and memory impairment."

Liu and colleagues divided three-month-old male C57BL/6J mice into three groups based on diet included a control group fed with a standard diet, a group fed with an HFFD diet and a group fed with an HFFD diet and two grams of EGCG per liter of drinking water.

For 16 weeks, researchers monitored the mice and found that those fed with HFFD had a higher final body weight than the control mice and a significantly higher final body weight than the HFFD+EGCG mice.

In performing a Morris water maze test, researchers found that mice in the HFFD group took longer to find the platform compared to mice in the control group.

The HFFD+EGCG group had a significantly lower escape latency and escape distance than the HFFD group on each test day.

When the hidden platform was removed to perform a probe trial, HFFD-treated mice spent less time in the target quadrant when compared with control mice, with fewer platform crossings.

The HFFD+EGCG group exhibited a significant increase in the average time spent in the target quadrant and had greater numbers of platform crossings, showing that EGCG could improve HFFD-induced memory impairment.

Thoru Pederson, PhD, editor-in-chief of The FASEB Journal, said, "Many reports, anecdotal and to some extent research-based, are now greatly strengthened by this more penetrating study.”