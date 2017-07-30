China demonstrates new DF-31AG intercontinental ballistic missile for first time

China demonstrated at the military parade, marking the 90th anniversary of founding the People's Liberation Army (PLA), on Sunday its new DF-31AG intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time, local media reported.

The parade, in which 12,000 servicemen took part, was held at the Zhurihe military base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Country's President Xi Jinping personally inspected the troops during the parade, sputniknews.com reported.

Along with the DF-31AG missile China also demonstrated 129 military jets and 571 vehicles, the Chinese Central Television (CCTV) reported. Over 40 percent of the vehicles demonstrated at the parade were reportedly presented for the first time.

DF-31AG is an intercontinental ballistic missile with a reported range of more than 10,000 kilometers (more than 6,200 miles).