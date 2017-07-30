Indian government sets up check-up camps for women

In a bid to educate and motivate Indian women regarding early screening of diseases, the district medical and health department is conducting comprehensive medical check-up camps in rural and tribal areas. Early screening for diabetes, hypertension, gynaecological problems, thyroid and cancer will be covered under the initiative.

Screening for diabetes and hypertension have already started under the Mahila Master Health Check-up program by the medical and health department. Women above 30 years of age are also being educated about the symptoms and self-examination, indiatimes.com reported.

Describing the initiative, Dr. G. Chaintanya, epidemiologist with the non-communicable disease (NCD) cell of district medical and health office, said, "Training of auxiliary nurse midwife (ANMs) and other health workers has been completed. They have been provided with glucometers and blood pressure measuring apparatus. Part of the screening and diagnosis would be based on clinical examination and patient's medical and family history. Women would also be told about the symptoms to be wary of and taught self examination to detect breast cancer."

Screenings are being conducted at the primary health center (PHC) and sub-center level. Based on the cases, the patients are to be treated at the PHC or referred to tertiary centers like King George Hospital (KGH). As part of the program, tabs have been provided to all health workers where they can digitally store the details of the medical history of the patients since their registration as well as reports of screening.