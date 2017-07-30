France shows Germany how to do investment banking

BNP Paribas SA is showing it’s still possible to build a big investment bank franchise from Europe.

France’s largest lender outshone Germany’s Deutsche Bank AG and much of Wall Street for another quarter, posting a standout performance in equity derivatives to help drive better-than-expected profit. Among bright spots: Equity and prime services revenue jumped 26 percent amid surging demand for derivative products, according to Bloomberg.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, BNP Paribas’s chief executive officer, is one of the few European bosses investing to build investment-bank revenue as he aims to make France’s largest lender one of the top three trading and corporate-banking players across the continent. Long a leader in equity derivatives and structured products, BNP is targeting Deutsche Bank’s home turf in Germany, as well as the UK, US and Asia.

Second-quarter profit was €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion), the Paris-based bank said, surpassing the 1.91 billion-euro average estimate of six analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Provisions for bad debt fell.

The shares fell 0.6 percent to €65.62 as of 10:31 a.m. in Paris and have gained about 8.4 percent this year. Deutsche Bank is little changed this year, and London-based Barclays Plc is down about seven percent.

Investment banking “has been doing very well,” Chief Financial Officer Lars Machenil said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It is good results and which allowed us to continue to capture market share.”

Fixed-income, commodities and currencies revenue fell 16 percent from the year-earlier quarter, BNP said, citing “low business activity in all the segments” compared to more favorable environment a year earlier. But, thanks to the performance in equity derivatives, overall revenue from BNP’s global markets division fell only 2.3 percent to €1.52 billion, just above the €1.47 billion average of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.

That’s a stark contrast with Wall Street firms and Deutsche Bank, Europe’s largest investment bank by revenue. Trading income at the US top five investment banks in the second quarter fell nearly 10 percent in aggregate from a year ago, based on data collected by Bloomberg Intelligence.