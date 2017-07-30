EU migrants make up over 20% of British labor force

A unique and detailed analysis has revealed which sectors of the economy would suffer most from a radical reduction in EU migration to Britain.

According to a study by the Office for National Statistics, in at least 18 specialist industries EU workers constitute more than 20 percent of the labor force. And many others would be left almost as bereft if their number declined, The Guardian reported.

The government insists EU workers living here will be able to stay post-Brexit. But there are fears that many will choose to leave when the drawbridge is raised in 2019 and that an eventual end of free movement will see future vacancies left unfilled.

Last week, it was announced that the independent Migration Advisory Committee will examine the economic and social contributions and costs of EU citizens in Britain.

Concerns over the impact on the NHS and residential care have been highlighted in recent months. But the ONS study reveals a reliance on EU workers across a broad range of industries, extending far beyond the caring professions.

It shows that nearly half — 47.6 percent — of employees in the fruit and vegetable “processing and preserving sector” are from EU countries. A similar proportion — 44.4 percent — are involved in meat processing. More than a third — 37.6 percent — of those processing fish, crustaceans and molluscs are EU migrants.

In agriculture, just under 35 percent of workers employed in what the ONS describes as the ‘growing of nonperennial crops’ are EU citizens, along with more than a quarter of workers involved in the manufacture of prepared animal feed. And just under a quarter involved in the “manufacture of bakery and farinaceous [starch] products” are EU workers.

Many specialist sectors heavily reliant on people from other EU countries employ only a few thousand workers. Just over 1,000 EU nationals are employed in “the cutting, shaping and finishing stone industries”. But they constitute 22 percent of the workforce.

Outside of manufacturing, entire industries rely on EU workers for a sizeable portion of their labor force. They make up almost 230,000 of the 1.7 million people working in the hotel and catering industry — 13.5 percent of the total.

Jude Brimble, national secretary for manufacturing at the GMB union, said, “Manufacturing is a real money-spinner for the economy.”

“It provides good jobs and stimulates the supply chain in local communities, and, as these figures show, the whole sector is heavily reliant on the work of EU nationals. Workers from both the EU and the UK, as well as companies themselves, are understandably worried about what lies ahead.”

EU nationals comprise almost a third — 32 percent — of the 24,000 people employed in translation services. Roy Allkin, chair of the Association of Translation Companies, said the industry was worth £1.2 billion to the UK.

“At the moment the UK is a hub for internationalization and language services because of how free we have been in the movement of people and things like that, and because people trust us as a business center.

“If those advantages are taken away from us, where is that business going to go? At my own company, Wolfestone, we have about 35 employees, and I would say that probably at least 40 to 45 percent of the employees are from the EU. If free movement is restricted, that could hit us massively.”

Amid concerns from business about the impact that Brexit will have on the labor market, the home secretary, Amber Rudd, has said that the government would be seeking a transitional arrangement, which may involve the continuation of free movement, to ensure there would be no ‘cliff edge’ for employers.