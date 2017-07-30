Deputy FM: Iran stronger after nuclear deal

The newly-passed sanctions in the US Congress is a hostile move toward Iran, said deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs.

Abbas Araqchi said in the IRIB 1 interview program View One on Saturday evening that with the JCPOA, Iran has become stronger and has rebuilt its international face, honor, and also its economic power; and the US intends to push Iran back, IRNA reported.

He added that Iran is becoming more powerful every day and can help its allies in the region; Iran helped Syria free Aleppo, helped Iraq free Mosul, and fights terrorism in the region.

“Even the United States have admitted that Iran has become stronger after the nuclear deal and US politicians accuse Iran to have become more aggressive,” said Araqchi.