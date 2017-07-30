Qara Kelisa hosts Badarak ceremony

Over $466,000 allocated for renovating churches

Some 14 billion rials ($466,666) has been allocated for renovating globally registered churches across Iran, said deputy head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

Speaking on the sidelines of annual religious ceremony of Armenians held at Qara Kelisa Church (meaning Black Church) in Chaldoran, West Azarbaijan Province, Mohammad-Hassan Talebian further said that the identity of historical churches should be preserved.

He said Chaldoran has good cultural and historical potentials.

Talebian added that Qara Kelisa is the ninth Iranian monument registered on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Holding religious rituals in churches shows the attention of Islamic Republic of Iran to various religious and clans, he said.

Iran has a friendly and peaceful attitude toward other religious and clans, he added.

Followers of various religions and faiths have peaceful co-existence in Iran, he said, adding they do their rituals in a peaceful and secure environment.

Presence of tourists including Armenians from countries such as Armenia, Georgia, Italy and Germany in Chaldoran shows the security and freedom within the framework of law in Iran.

Qara Kelisa hosted annual religious ceremony of Armenians known as Badarak during July 27-29.

The ceremony was held to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Saint Thaddeus — one of the apostles of Jesus Christ (Peace Be Upon Him).

During the ceremony, the worshippers performed religious practices, including sacrificing sheep, lighting candles, baptism of infants, etc.

There are 400 churches across Iran such as Saint Tadeous Cathedral, Qara Kelisa, St. Stepanous Church and St. Mary Church.

Iran boasts hundreds of churches, of which 172 have been registered on the National Heritage List and one on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Qara Kelisa (Black Church) or Thaddeus Church is known among world Armenians as the Saint Thaddeus. The church is the oldest in the Christian world and dates back to the 7th and 12th centuries.

Chaldoran is situated 220km north of Orumieh, capital city of West Azarbaijan Province.