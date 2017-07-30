-
Shahbaz Sharif to replace brother Nawaz as Pakistan PM
-
Italy hosts hot air balloon festival
-
France shows Germany how to do investment banking
-
Thinking you're less active could shorten your life
-
Schoolgirls in Iraq's Mosul aim to catch up on lost years
-
Turkey newspaper staff walk free after over 8 months jail
-
Mosul residents face challenges upon returning home
-
FDA moves to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes
-
Germany: One killed, six injured in knife attack in Hamburg market
-
Barcelona train crash injures 54