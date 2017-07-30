RSS
July 30 2017

Italy hosts hot air balloon festival

Italy hosts hot air balloon festival

Hot air balloons from across the globe have lit up the sky in Italy in one of the world's biggest ballooning events.

Organizers described the occasion as the ‘most relaxed’ event on the international ballooning calendar, presstv.com reported.

Around 60 hot air balloons lined up at an airstrip near Terni and fired up into the sky.

The event stretches over 10 days and features occasions for the balloonists to socialize, often over local food.

