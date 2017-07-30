RSS
Published: 0917 GMT 30 Jul 2017

Shahbaz Sharif to replace brother Nawaz as Pakistan PM

Pakistan’s ruling party has nominated the younger brother of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to replace him after the country’s Supreme Court on Friday disqualified Sharif as prime minister on corruption charges. This comes as the Muslim League has another person in mind to serve as the interim premier, PRESSTV reported.

PRESSTV
