-
Shahbaz Sharif to replace brother Nawaz as Pakistan PM
-
China demonstrates new DF-31AG intercontinental ballistic missile for first time
-
Trump lashes out at China for inaction on containing North Korea
-
Pakistan’s ousted prime minister nominates younger brother as successor
-
North Korea: 'All US' within striking range
-
Taiwan braces for its first typhoon of the year
-
Pressure mounts on Pakistan's governing party to elect new leader
-
Tokyo says North Korea may have fired missile toward Japan
-
Rouhani congratulates Indian counterpart for his election
-
Floods kill 120 in India's Gujarat