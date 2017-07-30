RSS
News ID: 197603
Published: 0948 GMT 30 Jul 2017

Ayatollah Khamenei calls on Hajj pilgrims to take stand on al-Aqsa

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei speaks with officials in charge of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Tehran on July 30, 2017. (Khamenei.ir)

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Muslims should use the Hajj rituals this year to take a united stance against Israeli efforts to control al-Aqsa Mosque.

Tensions are still high at Islam's third holiest site in Jerusalem al-Quds where Israel deployed troops last week to restrict access to Palestinian worshipers but had to retreat amid fears that the standoff could turn to a large-scale revolt, PRESSTV wrote.

"The Zionists have become emboldened and rude, giving themselves the right to get tough with the owners of the al-Aqsa Mosque and prevent them," Ayatollah Khamenei told a group of officials in charge of annual Hajj in Tehran Sunday.

"Where can the Islamic Ummah find a better venue than Hajj to comment on the al-Aqsa Mosque? Where is the place to take a position against the mischievous presence of America in the region? Hajj is the best venue," the Leader added.

   
