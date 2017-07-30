Ayatollah Khamenei calls on Hajj pilgrims to take stand on al-Aqsa

Tensions are still high at Islam's third holiest site in Jerusalem al-Quds where Israel deployed troops last week to restrict access to Palestinian worshipers but had to retreat amid fears that the standoff could turn to a large-scale revolt, PRESSTV wrote.
"The Zionists have become emboldened and rude, giving themselves the right to get tough with the owners of the al-Aqsa Mosque and prevent them," Ayatollah Khamenei told a group of officials in charge of annual Hajj in Tehran Sunday.
"Where can the Islamic Ummah find a better venue than Hajj to comment on the al-Aqsa Mosque? Where is the place to take a position against the mischievous presence of America in the region? Hajj is the best venue," the Leader added.