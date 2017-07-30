RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0524 GMT July 30 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197614
Published: 1427 GMT 30 Jul 2017

US Missile Defense System Successfully Intercepts ICBM: FTG-15 Test Footage

US Missile Defense System Successfully Intercepts ICBM: FTG-15 Test Footage

The U.S. military on Tuesday successfully conducted a missile defense test involving a simulated attack by an intercontinental ballistic missile, in a major milestone for a program meant to defend against a mounting North Korean threat. The test, designated Flight Test Ground-Based Interceptor FTG-15, was the first live-fire test event against an ICBM-class target the U.S. ballistic missile defense system.

Published on May 31, 2017 The U.S. military on Tuesday successfully conducted a missile defense test involving a simulated attack by an intercontinental ballistic missile, in a major milestone for a program meant to defend against a mounting North Korean threat. The test, designated Flight Test Ground-Based Interceptor FTG-15, was the first live-fire test event against an ICBM-class target the U.S. ballistic missile defense system.
Download
   
KeyWords
IranDaily
US
missile
testfire
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0965 sec