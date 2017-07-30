Four Arab countries say ready for Qatar dialogue with conditions

Four Arab countries boycotting Qatar are ready for dialogue to ease the dispute if Doha agrees to certain demands, Bahrain's foreign minister said on Sunday after a meeting with his counterparts.

"The four countries are ready for dialogue with Qatar with the condition that it announces its sincere willingness to stop funding terrorism and extremism and its commitment to not interfere in other countries' foreign affairs and respond to the 13 demands," Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said.

He was speaking at a televised news conference in Manama after meeting with his Saudi, Emirati and Egyptian counterparts to discuss the dispute. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain have previously issued a list of demands for Qatar, Reuters reported.

On June 5, the Saudi-led bloc cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar – the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas – over allegations the emirate supported extremism and had close ties to Iran, Saudi Arabia's regional archrival.

The Saudi-led bloc recalled their ambassadors, ordered all Qataris to return home and banned Qatar from using their airspace.

Qatar has denied the allegations and accuses the bloc of imposing a "blockade" on the tiny emirate.

Qatar has also rejected the bloc's demands – which include downgrading ties to Iran and closing both the Al Jazeera news channel and a Turkish military base in the country – as a violation of its sovereignty.

Bahrain's King Hamad on Saturday called for "the solidarity of all Arab countries in fighting terrorism and cutting off its financing... for the defense of our homelands" ahead of the meeting, which comes after the Saudi-led bloc held talks in Cairo earlier this month.

Kuwait is leading mediation efforts in the crisis, the worst to grip the region since the 1981 creation of the six-nation Persian Gulf Cooperation Council.

Kuwait and Oman have not joined the Qatar boycott.