Rouhani: US will suffer ‘most losses’ from anti-Iran measures

President Hassan Rouhani hailed the Parliament for discussing a motion to reciprocate recent anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the United States, saying such penalties will backfire on Washington.

Rouhani made the remarks in a meeting with Judiciary Chief Sadeq Larijani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in Tehran on Sunday, IRNA reported.

On Saturday, the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee passed the general outlines of a motion to counter the “terrorist and adventurous US measures” in the region.

The parliamentary move followed the recent sanctions imposed on Iran by the US Senate and the US Department of the Treasury.

Washington said the sanctions were in response to Iran’s missile tests and launching of a satellite-carrying rocket. The Islamic Republic has always reiterated that such launches are aimed at boosting the country’s defense and scientific purposes.

Rouhani said Americans should be aware that they will sustain the “most losses” from imposing sanctions adding that such measures will result in Washington’s isolation in the world.

The Iranian president also threw his weight behind the country’s armed forces, saying no one [foreign powers] will ever be able to undermine the might of the armed forces.

Since President Donald Trump assumed office in January, the US has intensified its hostile policy toward Iran, particularly in the Persian Gulf.

At the weekend, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reported another provocation by US warships in the Persian Gulf.

The IRGC said the supercarrier USS Nimitz and its accompanying warship flew a helicopter near the Resalat oil and gas platform and approached the IRGC’s ships.

A few days earlier, a US Navy ship sailed toward an IRGC Navy ship, which was patrolling in international waters, and fired two shots into the air.

Further in his remarks, Rouhani called for increasing efforts to attract foreign investment to cushion the impacts of anti-Iran sanctions.

“Should we establish close economic ties with the world, the US will be unable to wield its sanctions tools [against Iran]…… even if Americans want to use sanctions they will be ineffective, he said.