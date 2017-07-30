Iran, Iraq moving closer to constructing Kirkuk pipeline: Zanganeh

Iran and Iraq are moving closer to building a pipeline to transfer crude oil from the northern Iraqi fields of Kirkuk via Iran, said Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh on Sunday following a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Jabar al-Luaibi.

The two ministers also reached an agreements on an international company that will conduct feasibility study on the project, Zanganeh was quoted as saying by Shana.

Iraq and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in February to study the construction of the pipeline.

Separately, Zanganeh said Iran would begin exporting gas to the Iraqi city of Basra in the coming months.

He said there had been some problems in receiving payments for current gas exports to Iraq via banks and that Iran was receiving cash payments.

Iran and Iraq have begun a new round of discussions to promote cooperation in the energy sector.

The discussions are headed by Zanganeh and al-Luaibi in Tehran.

Top on the agenda of their meeting included developing the oilfields that the two countries share, transferring Iraqi crude oil to Iranian refineries and returning refined products to Iraq and exporting natural gas from Iran to Basra.

According to National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), there are 23 joint hydrocarbon fields between Iran and Iraq. Most of those fields, including Azar, Azadegan and Yadavaran, have major prospects.

Iran is yet to start developing the oilfields that it shares with Iraq while its western neighbor has already started production from most of them.

The two countries are also working on a plan to pipe crude oil from Iraq to Tabriz and Kermanshah refineries. Iran would later return the refined products to Iraq.

Iran began the much-awaited project to export 7 to 8 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) of natural gas to Baghdad in June. The exports are expected to reach 35 mcm/d in the near future.

Gas exports to Iraq, which are meant to address the country's acute electricity shortfalls, started after two years of negotiations between Tehran and Baghdad.

Iran and Iraq initially signed an agreement in 2013 based on which the Islamic Republic would export natural gas to power stations around Baghdad via a 270-kilometer pipeline.

Managing Director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Hamidreza Araqi said on Thursday that Iraq has sought to increase natural gas imports from the Islamic Republic.

Tehran is looking into Baghdad's demand, he said, but added that any increase in gas exports would depend on whether the country could launch new projects in its South Pars energy zone.

