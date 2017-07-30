IMIDRO: New gold, copper, iron ore reserves discovered since 2013

A number of gold, copper, iron ore and lithium reserves have been discovered in Iran since the incumbent government took office in 2013, said a director of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Speaking at a conference in Tehran on Sunday, Ali Asgharzadeh, IMIDRO's director for exploration affairs, added the private sector can convert these newly found reserves — the discovery of which is regarded as an achievement of the Iranian government thanks to the exploration activities carried out during its term in office — into national wealth, IRNA reported.

He said as stipulated in Iran's Vision 2025, Iran is expected to increase its steel, copper and cement production capacity to 55 million tons, 800 million tons and 120 million tons, respectively, within eight years, adding it would be impossible to achieve these targets without the supply of sufficient feedstock (minerals) to domestic mining companies.

"After the expiration of the lifespan of the country's present day mines, they are required to be replaced with new ones. To this end, exploration activities have have been carried out by [the ministry of industry, mine and trade] in an area of 250,000 square kilometers to identify new mineral reserves."

He said studies show that global average lifespan of iron ore mines is between 12 years-13 years, adding in Iran, there are iron ore mines which are currently eight years old.

Asgharzadeh said that the lifespan of Sangan Iron Ore Mines (SIOM) in the eastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi is estimated to expire after 18 years.

He added, "Thus, we are required to draw up plans to be able to supply feedstock to the mining industries developed in the proximity of the mine after the termination of SIOM lifespan."