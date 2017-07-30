Iran, Croatia hold talks on rail cooperation

Iran has held talks with Croatia to expand cooperation in manufacturing and equipping train wagons and attract Croatian investments to its railroad sector, said the managing director of Iranian Raja Rail Transportation Company.

Mohammad Rajabi had earlier visited Croatia as a member of a high-ranking economic delegation headed by Iran's Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei. The team's visit to the Eastern European country was aimed at fostering economic collaborations between Tehran and Zagreb, Fars News Agency reported.

Commenting on his trip, Rajabi said that during the visit, the Iranian delegation held numerous negotiations with Croatian wagon and locomotive manufacturing companies to convince them to invest in Iranian railroad sector and expand cooperation with their Iranian counterparts in the production of and equipping passenger wagons.

Rajabi added that during his trip, he had attended meetings between Rabiei and Croatian Minister of Environmental Protection and Energy Slaven Dobrović as well as Martina Dalić, the country's minister of economy, entrepreneurship and crafts.

He said he had also been present in the delegation's negotiations with the managers of a number of large European companies based in Croatia.

Rajabi listed the delegation's other programs during the three-day visit as undertaking a tour of train, locomotive and wagon manufacturing units, firms involved in producing equipment for selling ticket and electronic controlling and companies engaged in spot welding in railroad industries as well as holding talks with senior directors of these companies and units to start cooperation in railroad sector and transportation.