Zoroastrian Ossuaries discovered in SE Iran

Zoroastrian ossuaries were discovered in the Tower of Silence in Torkabad, Yazd, during the first season of archeological excavations.

According the Research Institute of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO), the first season of archeological excavations in Torkabad's Tower of Silence (Dakhma) were conducted over a one-month period (April 21-May 21) this year with the aim of studying the authenticity of placing the dead bodies for buzzards.

Archeologists, bone specialists, topographers, photographers, designers and restorers were involved in the study, the head of the first season of excavations in the Tower of Silence said.

Mehdi Rahbar added Torkabad's Dakhma is in the shape of a circle with a diameter of 34 meters, its walls are made in strata and the entrance of the Dakhma is on the eastern side which had been blocked with adobe structures in the final stage, he pointed out.

He said studies show that each of the rooms served as an ossuary where the bones were placed in an irregular shape in two or three layers and covered with soft soil.

Over 12 large boxes of bones such as skulls, leg and arm bones were collected from the six rooms, he added.

The large amount of bones found in Zoroastrian ossuaries in Torkabad indicated that the Zoroastrians extensively inhabited the area during the Ilkhanid era, he noted.

It is believed that Zoroastrians placed the dead bodies in circular environments on the highest point far from the city so that buzzards would eat the flesh and then they would collect the stones and put them in a place called ossuary (a place for putting the bones).

"Our studies show that placing the dead bodies for the buzzards was not related to Zoroastrian religion rather it was the ritual of ancient Iranians," he pointed out.

The archaeologist noted that the Zoroastrians had been highly vulnerable and were looked for supporters to assist them both spiritually and materially and there are also evidence that in the 8th century correspondences had been made between the Zoroastrians of Torkabad and the Persians in India.