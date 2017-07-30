Baqeri: Pakistan stations guards in Iran border

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said that Pakistan’s Army has stationed border guard units in its border with Iran to ensure security in the area.

Iranian and Pakistani guards are working together to maintain security on their borders, Baqeri told reporters in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan Province on Sunday, IRNA reported.

He said that Iran’s security forces, including Islamic Revolution Guards Corps forces, border guards and intelligence forces have created good security conditions in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan which borders Pakistan.

Tehran had repeatedly called on Islamabad to strengthen security on its borders to prevent cross-border attacks by terrorists operating from Pakistan’s territory against Iran.

On July 16, terrorists based in Pakistan fired projectiles at Iran's border region of Saravan, killing two local workers.

In April, 11 Iranian border guards were killed and three others injured in clashes near the border town of Mirjaveh. The Pakistan-based Jaish ul-Adl terror group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tehran reacted by saying that it reserved the right to respond to the attack as it chose and warning that its patience was wearing thin with Pakistan's lack of cooperation.