0524 GMT July 30 2017

News ID: 197625
Published: 1512 GMT 30 Jul 2017

Iran’s U-23 volleyballers fail to reach semis in Asian senior tourney

Iran's U-23 volleyballers fail to reach semis in Asian senior tourney
Amin Esmaeilnejad (C) chipped in 22 points as Iran was beaten by Indonesia 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship.
Source: volleyball.ir

Sports Desk

Iran’s U-23 side failed to reach the semifinal round of the Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship after Indonesia, unbelievably, came from two sets behind to defeat Iranians 3-2 (18-25, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 15-11).

Having won the first two sets easily with the same scoreline, Iranians had begun to dream of an untroubled advancement to the semifinals, when, in the third set, the game was subject to a dramatic change of events, with Indonesians managing to outscore Iranians in a thrilling set.

This was the beginning of a horrible nightmare for Iran’s U-23 volleyballers who had put in an awe-inspiring performance in their previous matches in the tournament.

They had headed into quarterfinals as the Pool F winner after defeating Australia 3-1 in their fifth match. 

Prior to that, Iran had surprisingly beaten Iraq, Pakistan and Chinese Taipei and conceded a single defeat to China.

In their sixth fixture, however, when they needed a victory more than ever in the tournament to mark history by going through to the semifinal round as an U-23 side among senior teams, they came short of a win in the third set which was followed by Indonesians, craving for points, winning three consecutive sets.

The Indonesia defeat sent Iranians to Australia reencounter, to be held today, in the 5-8 place playoffs.

Japan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and South Korea will hold the semifinal-round matches on the same day.

 

   
KeyWords
U-23
volleyballers
Iran
 
