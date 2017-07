win gives Barca bragging rights

Neymar (R) and Ivan Rakitic celebrate a Barcelona goal during the 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in a friendly in Miami, the US, on July 29, 2017. Photo by: DAVE WINTER/GETTY IMAGES

Barcelona drew first blood against Real Madrid ahead of the new season with a 3-2 victory in a pulsating Clasico friendly on Saturday in Miami.

The historic rivals will meet again twice in August in the Spanish Super Cup and this International Champions Cup match set the entertainment bar high, with Barcelona maintaining its 100 percent record in preseason, the Guardian reported.

“Physically we are in good shape, the team is winning, we just have to correct our errors,” Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets told Premier Sports.

“We’re happy for the win, it was a lot of fun for the fans because there were a lot of chances, although the players suffered in the heat and humidity.”

While Barcelona beat Juventus and Manchester United, Madrid’s defeat means European champion ends its preseason tour of the United States without a victory.

“I don’t care much about the defeat, it always hurts but right now it’s not the important thing,” said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.

“It’s preseason. The results haven’t gone as hoped for but it will not change anything. The important thing is to be ready for August 8 (when Madrid faces Manchester United in the European Super Cup).”

Madrid missed Cristiano Ronaldo, still on holiday, but both teams were close to full strength.

Ernesto Valverde, getting a taste of Clasico drama early in his career as Barcelona manager, selected Neymar despite speculation swirling over the Brazilian’s future at the club.

However, it was stalwart Lionel Messi who opened the scoring after just three minutes, firing home with the help of a deflection, before Ivan Rakitic doubled the lead with a powerful drive from Neymar’s low pass.

The sellout crowd at the Hard Rock Stadium were in for a thrilling night and Madrid fought its way back into the game with Mateo Kovacic drilling home expertly, before Marco Asensio equalized in the 36th minute after a lightning break.

Gerard Piqué sent Barcelona ahead again in the 50th minute by flicking home Neymar’s curling free-kick, and it proved to be the match-winning goal.

It was the first time the teams met in a friendly since 1991 and only the second time outside of Spain. Given its success, the spectacle is likely to be repeated.

Barcelona lifted a trophy after the game but Valverde will be focused on ensuring Barca can impose itself in the same way when these teams meet in two weeks at Camp Nou, this time with real silverware at stake.

Meanwhile, Paris St-Germain is trying to buy Neymar and the former Barcelona defender Dani Alves has advised the Brazilian to be brave. “It’s an important decision for him and it’s the kind of decision men have to make,” Alves was quoted by Marca. “He’s one of my best friends and I’ll always want him by my side, but I cannot interfere.

“I helped him come to Barcelona, I did not make the decision for him, but I told him what Barcelona was like and he decided to move there. Decisions are for the brave and I am the bravest of all. I just want my friend to be happy wherever he is, although obviously if he were here that would be much better. It’s a decision you have to make carefully but you have to be selfish. If I could advise one thing it would be: be brave, the world belongs to the brave.”