Bluewave Chonburi beats Giti Pasand Asian futsal final – again

Suphawut Thueanklang scored a hat-trick as Bluewave Chonburi beat Giti Pasand 3-2 in the final of the 2017 Asian Futsal Club Championship in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on July 30, 2017. Source: the-afc.com

Giti Pasand failed to win its second Asian trophy as the Iranian side was beaten by Thailand’s Bluewave Chonburi 3-2 in the final of the 2017 Asian Futsal Club Championship in Vietnam.

On Sunday, both sides went into the final in Ho Chi Minh City hoping to clinch their second title. It was a repeat of 2013 final in Japan where the Thai side won the trophy after emerging victorious in the penalty shootouts.

A couple of goals inside one minute gave Bluewave Chonburi a commanding lead before the interval.

Suphawut Thueanklang squeezed in the first goal from close range before he doubled the lead from the second penalty spot.

Iran’s champion managed to bounce back in the second half through two Iranian internationals as Ahmad Esmaeilpour put the ball in after Chonburi’s goalkeeper misjudged a back-pass and Ali-Asghar Hasanzadeh then made it 2-2 as his fizzling right-foot shot found the back of the net to complete the comeback.

But Giti Pasand’s celebration lasted mere seconds, after Apiwat Chaemcharoen did well to draw the Iranian defense with his individual trickery before teeing-off for Suphawut to unleash a right-footed cracker for his hat-trick.

With three minutes on the clock, the Iranians resorted to the power play, setting the stage for a nail-biting finale. Between pilling on the offensive to capitalizing on the counter, the match saw a series of near misses, but somehow managed to remain in favor of the Thai side for a famous second title.

Japan’s Nagoya Oceans remains the competition’s most decorated side with three titles in 2011, 2014 and 2016.