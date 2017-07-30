6 civilians killed as US-led jets bombard eastern Syria

At least six civilians have lost their lives and nearly a dozen others sustained injuries when the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group conducted a series of airstrikes in Syria’s embattled eastern province of Dayr al-Zawr.

Local sources told Syria’s official news agency SANA on Sunday that the aerial attacks hit Aish Hospital, al-Nadi area as well as al-Shuhada roundabout in the city of Abu Kamal near the border with Iraq, leaving six civilians, including women and children, dead and 10 others injured.

The sources added that the airstrikes also inflicted heavy damage on civilian infrastructure in the targeted areas.

At least ten civilians were killed and dozens more injured on Saturday, when aerial attacks hit the village of Tayibe in the eastern part of Dayr al-Zawr Province.

Local sources told SANA that seven of the victims were members of the same family, noting that five children were among the dead.

The airstrike came only two days after at least 18 people were killed and another 20 others wounded after US-led military aircraft bombarded the same Syrian village.

On July 26, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that at least 29 people, including eight children, had been killed in a US-led strike against the Daesh-held northern Syrian city of Raqqah.

The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against what are said to be Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a UN mandate.

The military alliance has repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians. It has also been largely incapable of fulfilling its declared aim of destroying Daesh.

The city of Raqqah, which lies on the northern bank of the Euphrates River, was overrun by Daesh terrorists in March 2013, and proclaimed the center for most of the Takfiris’ administrative and control tasks the next year.

Rusiya al-Yaum correspondent slain in central Syria

Meanwhile, Russia’s Arabic-language Rusiya al-Yaum television news network says one of its correspondents has been killed in Syria's central province of Homs.

The channel wrote in an online announcement in Arabic on Sunday that 25-year-old Khalid al-Khatib was killed as he was covering the Syrian army's operation against Daesh militants around the town of al-Sukhnah.

“Our correspondent in central Syria sustained a fatal wound, when a shell fired by Daesh terrorists hit a Syrian army position as he was on a field assignment riddled with danger in al-Baghaliya village in the eastern part of Homs,” the announcement added.

His fellow cameraman, identified as Mu'taz Yaqoub, was lightly injured in the attack and is now receiving medical treatment in a Homs hospital.

Syria has been fighting different foreign-sponsored militant and terrorist groups since March 2011. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then.