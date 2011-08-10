Cigarette, alcohol consumption increase laryngeal cancer risk

By Sadeq Dehqan

Cigarette consumption along with drinking alcohol increase the risk of laryngeal cancer by 80 times, an Iranian otolaryngologist warned.

Navid Ahmadi Rouzbahani, secretary of the 3rd Seminar for Head and Neck Tumors — due to be held in Tehran next month — told Iran Daily, “Smoking cigarettes raises laryngeal cancer risk by 40 times. Such a risk doubles if cigarettes are used along with drinking alcohol.”

He said laryngeal and thyroid tumors are among the most common tumors which develop around head and neck.

The specialist, however, said laryngeal cancers are not prevalent compared to other sorts of cancers.

Laryngeal cancer symptoms include persistent hoarseness or change in voice, a sore throat or cough that does not go away, pain or difficulty with swallowing, unexplained ear pain, a lump in the neck or throat and difficulty breathing.

Ahmadi Rouzbahani said all factors that lead to the development of tumors above human’s neck are linked to smoking and appear more in people above 40.

He noted that the smoke exhaled from the burning of cigarettes’ paper and their cellulose contributes to contracting cancer.

The otolaryngologist said unconsumed carbohydrates in human’s body also pave the way for developing head and neck cancers.

Ahmadi Rouzbahani said tumors which are diagnosed in the early stages of developing a head and neck cancer could be treated with radiotherapy. He added that specialists might have to remove organs such as tongue and larynx in advanced stages of developing such cancers.

He said specialists will discuss the latest advancements in treating head and neck cancers in the Third Seminar for Head and Neck Tumors which will be held on August 10-11.