Amirkabir University of Technology ranks third in RoboCup2017

Amirkabir University of Technology humanoid team stood third in RoboCup2017 in Nagoya, Japan.

The Iranian team defeated Germany to clinch the third spot in the Humanoid Teen-Size League, IRNA wrote.

The 21st round of RoboCup kicked off on July 27 in Japan with the participation of over 200 teams from 45 countries.

Iranian team also ranked third in 2017 RoboCup technical competitions.

Some 1,200 robots from 40 countries took part in the event.

The most important robotic teams in the world, namely Germany, the US, Japan, Portugal, the Netherlands, Mexico, China, South Korea, England, Brazil, Turkey and Iran participated in the event.

The international RoboCup community fosters the development of intelligent robots by defining and executing competitions that are used by scientists and students from all over the world to test and demonstrate their robots in attractive and realistic scenarios.