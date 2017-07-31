Persistent heartburn could be a warning sign of three cancers

Heartburn can cause an unpleasant taste in the mouth, a sore throat and a chronic cough — but also pain in the chest.

It can also be a warning sign of three different types of cancer, express.co.uk reported.

The condition is caused by stomach fluid, which contains strong digestive acids to break down food, ‘leaking out’ of the stomach and traveling up toward the esophagus.

However heartburn can be a sign of three types of cancer.

The condition could be linked to stomach cancer, esophageal cancer, or even pancreatic cancer.

Public Health England advised people should go to their doctor if they have persistent heartburn or difficulty swallowing food for three weeks or more.

Pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadly cancers in the UK — with the lowest percentage of people surviving for five years or more.

In the early stages of cancer, a tumor in the pancreas doesn't usually cause any symptoms, which can make it difficult to diagnose.

The pancreas is a large gland that is part of the digestive system.

Some people in the early stages of the disease can experience abdominal pain, changes to bowel habits, nausea and vomiting, jaundice, diabetes and back pain.

Losing a lot of weight for no particular reason can be a symptom of pancreatic cancer.

This is because the pancreas plays an important role in digesting food. Pancreatic cancer can affect this, meaning that food is not properly digested, which can cause weight loss.

However, symptoms of the disease could also be mistaken for heartburn.

Dianne Dobson, pancreatic cancer specialist nurse at Pancreatic Cancer UK previously, said, “Indigestion or heartburn — also knowns as dyspepsia — can sometimes be a symptom of pancreatic cancer.”

Stomach cancer

Stomach cancer affects thousands of people every year — experts believe up to 7,000 people receive a diagnosis of the disease every year in the UK.

The disease is more common among men and those who are over the age of 55.

The early symptoms of stomach cancer are similar to the symptoms of some common stomach conditions.

These can include heartburn or indigestion which is persistent.

Esophageal cancer

Esophageal cancer starts in esophagus, also known as the gullet.

While it doesn’t cause symptoms at first, the disease can cause, among others, difficulty swallowing and heartburn.

Esophageal cancer is more common among men than women and usually affects people in their 60s and 70s.

The disease can also be caused by persistent acid reflux.

A survey by Public Health England in 2015 revealed 59 percent of respondents did not know that heartburn could be a sign of cancer with just 15 percent saying they were certain that it is a symptom.

Early diagnosis of esophageal or stomach cancer — also known as esophago-gastric cancers — is crucial and means treatment is more likely to be successful.