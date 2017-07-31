RSS
0958 GMT July 31 2017

News ID: 197663
Published: 0635 GMT 31 Jul 2017

four conditions are because of inflammation

four conditions are because of inflammation

Immune systems are designed to protect us, but sometimes the inflammation they trigger to fight off foreign substances goes wrong — and we’re left with asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and a number of other conditions.

Inflammation is the body’s attempt to protect itself by removing harmful substances as part of the body’s immune response, express.co.uk wrote.

It releases chemicals from the body’s white blood cells into the blood or affected tissues.

The process is essential for our infections, wounds and damaged tissue to heal.

However, if the inflammation becomes chronic — lasting for several months or years — it can cause problems.

Indeed, it can trigger a number of well-known diseases and conditions.

 

Asthma: It’s a condition where breathing becomes difficult, causing shortness of breath and chest tightness.

Inflammation of the air passages results in a temporary narrowing of the airways that carry oxygen to the lungs.

 

Rheumatoid arthritis: The condition’s symptoms are caused by inflammation, triggering redness, swelling, warmth and pain.

It’s initially triggered by a substance that gets into the joints that the body is trying to kill off.

 

Sinusitis: It’s an inflammation and swelling of the tissue lining of the sinuses.

Normally they are filled with air, but if they become blocked with fluid, germs can trigger an infection.

 

Tuberculosis: It’s an infectious bacterial disease that tends to affect the lungs. Research has found inflammation to be behind its growth.

 

 

   
