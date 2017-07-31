US-Led coalition denies airstrikes near Syria's Al Mayadin

The US-led coalition denied on Sunday hitting near the Syrian city of Al Mayadin, according to the coalition's spokesperson.

The aircraft of the coalition led by the United States did not carry out airstrikes near the Syrian city of Al Mayadin, the coalition's representative told Sputnik Sunday, sputniknews.com reported.

"At this time our records show that the Coalition did not conduct strikes near Mayadin, Syria on July 29, 2017," the spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported that the US-led coalition had carried out airstrikes on residential buildings in the city of Al Mayadin and a nearby village in northern Syria, which killed ten civilian, including five children.

According to media reports, on June 28, the US-led coalition's planes attacked Al Mayadin and the nearby village of Dablan, killing 90 civilians, including women and children.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations has been conducting airstrikes against the Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.