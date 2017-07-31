RSS
July 31 2017

News ID: 197665
Published: 0647 GMT 31 Jul 2017

Iranian Hajj pilgrims welcomed by Saudi authorities

Iranian Hajj pilgrims welcomed by Saudi authorities
Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, Kaaba Saudi Arabia. (STOCK)

The first convoy of Iranian pilgrims arrived at Median Airport on Sunday and was welcomed by Iranian and Saudi Hajj authorities, including Minister of Hajj and Umra Muhammad Abdurrahman Bijavi, and Saudi Arabian youth with baskets of flowers and fresh dates.

Bijavi said, “He is happy to see Iranian pilgrims at Hajj again and hoped to see Iranians at Umra too,” IRNA reported.

Director General of the Planning and Dispatching Hajj Pilgrims of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization Kamran Akbari announced a few days ago that 86,500 Iranian pilgrims would go to Saudi Arabia by 335 flights this year.

“The Iranian pilgrims transport operation kicks off on July 31, and the last group of them will be back to Iran by September 25,” he added.

Each year, in Hajj season, Iranians like other Muslims in the world go to Mecca to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

   
