Venezuela vote turnout 41.5% - electoral commission

Venezuela’s electoral commission has said turnout in Sunday’s controversial vote was 41.5 percent, with just over eight million people casting their ballots.

Counting began on Sunday night with early results expected within hours. The vote was marred by clashes with at least 14 people reported to have been killed, euronews.com reported.

President Maduro sought to justify his move seeking backing for a new constituent assembly with the power to rewrite the constitution and override congress.

He called the vote a success with great ‘participation’ by the people.

“Anyone with eyes can see it; the oligarchy doesn’t have eyes or ears for the people. To them the people have always been invisible. So we don’t care about the opinion of the oligarchs, we care about the truth of the people,” the president said.

Opposition leaders have called on people to protest on Monday against the assembly and to remember those killed in anti-government demonstrations.

US officials said that the Trump administration is considering imposing more sanctions.

One source has been quoted as saying that new sanctions could hit Venezuela’s vital oil sector.

Potential action is thought to stop short of an outright ban on Venezuelan oil shipments to the US, but could include a ban on the sale of lighter US crude oil, hampering the country’s refining network.