Amir-Abdollahian: Combating terror needs all nations’ coop.

Parliament's General Director for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Mahmoud on Sunday stressed that Iran welcomes any measure in line with restoration of peace and sustainable security in the region, particularly in Syria.

The Iranian official congratulated the Syrian nation and government over the recent victories against takfiri terrorists, calling for collective cooperation from all countries across the world in combating terrorism, Mehr News Agency wrote.

“It is high time the international community paid special attention to the issue of Syria’s restoration,” he added.

The Syrian ambassador, for his part, thanked Iran for its continued support to the war-torn country, saying the Syrian nation would never forget the Islamic Republic’s tremendous help during the crisis.

He further called for continuation of bilateral and multilateral talks with Iran for establishment of peace and stability in the region.