0958 GMT July 31 2017

News ID: 197677
Published: 0944 GMT 31 Jul 2017

Iran, Oman call for expansion of parliamentary ties

Iran, Oman call for expansion of parliamentary ties
AFP

Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, held talks with Chairman of Consultative Assembly of Oman, Khalid Al Mawali, in Muscat, on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in the region, bilateral issues, and ways to expand parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Oman, MNA reported.

Boroujerdi also delivered Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani’s written message to Al Mawali.

Visiting Muscat’s historical places such as Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque was also on Boroujerdi’s agenda.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Oman
Alaeddin Boroujerdi
 
