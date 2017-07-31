Iran, Oman call for expansion of parliamentary ties

Chairman of Iranian Parliament’s Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, held talks with Chairman of Consultative Assembly of Oman, Khalid Al Mawali, in Muscat, on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in the region, bilateral issues, and ways to expand parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Oman, MNA reported.

Boroujerdi also delivered Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani’s written message to Al Mawali.

Visiting Muscat’s historical places such as Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque was also on Boroujerdi’s agenda.