Qatar high-ranking delegation to attend Rouhani’s inauguration

A high-ranking delegation from Qatar will take part in the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slated for August 5.

The invitation letter sent from Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani was personally handed by senior MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha, on Monday, MNA reported.

Boroujerdi, who was visiting Qatar following his trip to Oman and meeting with Omani Chairman of Consultative Assembly of Oman for delivering Larijani’s invitation, held talks with the Qatari prime minister on bilateral and regional issues.

During the meeting, Boroujerdi deemed ‘outrageous’ the sanctions imposed on Qatar by Saudi Arabia and a number of its Arab allies, voicing confidence that Qatar would ultimately overcome the current difficult situation successfully.

Qatari PM, for his part, confirmed the attendance of a high-ranking delegation in President Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony. The Iranian president will be officially inaugurated for another four years as the country’s chief executive on August 5.

Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani further thanked the Islamic Republic for its support to Qatar while the Arab country is under sanctions.