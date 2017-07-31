Vice president: Iran’s efforts turned dust storms into global issue

Political Desk

An Iranian vice president said on Monday the issue of dust storms was proposed as a global problem at the United Nations through efforts made by the Islamic Republic.

Massoumeh Ebtekar added that these efforts have pushed researchers and scientists across the world to place plans on the agenda to tackle the problem of sand and dust storms, IRNA wrote.

She described dust storms as an “expanding phenomenon” saying they have also affected parts of Africa and China.

Ebtekar, who is also the head of the Department of Environment (DoE), blamed Turkey’s dam building projects for triggering increasing desertification in the Middle East.

As part of its Southeastern Anatolia Project known as GAP, Turkey has built over 20 dams on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, which also run across Syria, Iraq and Iran.

The project has reportedly reduced water flow in the rivers’ basin by 34 percent and caused 94 percent of the Mesopotamia to dry up, kicking up dust storms in Syria and Iraq which head to Iran and cripple life in its southwestern and western provinces.

Ebtekar said the project has worsened the problem of dust storms in the region.

She also criticized Saudi Arabia for refusing to fulfill its “responsibilities” in tackling dust storms in the kingdom saying Riyadh has no plans in this regard.

Iran says dust storms originate in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan and Syria, and has urged their authorities to address the problem.

The DoE chief said Iran and Iraq were ready to launch an environmental plan four years ago to settle the issue of dust storms. She, however, said the invasion of the Arab nation by the Daesh terror group spoiled the plan.

Ebtekar noted that Iraq has prepared readiness to put the plan into effects following the army’s major advances against Daesh terrorists in recent months.

The vice president said — according to the plan — Iran will share its anti-desertification experiences with Iraqi experts to tackle dust storms.

Iran’s capital of Tehran hosted a conference dubbed International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms on July 3-5 to discuss the problem of dust storms.

Representatives of dozens of countries attended the conference which was co-hosted by the United Nations (UN) and the Iranian Department of Environment.

On the sidelines of the three-day conference, Director of the United Nations Environment Program Erik Solheim highlighted Iran’s role as one of the pioneers in combating dust and sand storms in the Middle East.