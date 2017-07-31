A new award for 'Retouch' in US

Iranian film 'Retouch' won the Best Short Film award at the Traverse City Film Festival 2017 in the US.

Directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, the flick which participated in the competition section of the American festival, won the best short film award in this festival, ISNA reported.

Produced by the Iranian Young Cinema Society, the short movie 'Retouch' is about a young woman whose husband is trapped under a halter during a workout, but she refuses to save him and, consequently, he dies.

The film depicts a poignant portrait of a woman who has to face the choice of life and death, freedom and captivity in the world where no rights exist.

The film, which had earlier won the Best Short Film Awards at the Krakow International Film Festival in Poland and the Tribeca Film Festival in the United States, was twice invited to Oscars 2018. However, with the Best Short Film Award at Palm Springs International Film Festival in the US, it acquired this invitation for the third time — the first for an Iranian short to obtain the permission of the Academy of the Oscars by three international festivals.

'Retouch' also won the Audience Award at the 25th Curtas Vila do Conde in Portugal.

The Traverse City Film Festival is an annual event held at the end of July in Traverse City, Michigan. The festival was created as an annual event in 2005 to help save one of America's few indigenous art forms — the cinema. The event was co-founded by Michael Moore, the Oscar-winning film director, well known for his anti-establishment films and documentaries such as Fahrenheit 9/11, Bowling for Columbine, and Roger & Me, along with author Doug Stanton and photographer John Robert Williams.

The 13th Traverse City Film Festival was held from July 25 to 30.