RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0319 GMT July 31 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197684
Published: 1342 GMT 31 Jul 2017

Qatari officials to attend Rouhani’s swearing-in ceremony

Qatari officials to attend Rouhani’s swearing-in ceremony

A high-ranking delegation from Qatar is going to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani announced.

In a meeting with Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi in Doha on Sunday, the prime minister of Qatar said a top delegation from his country will take part in the Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The swearing-in ceremony for President Rouhani will be held in the parliament on August 5. Rouhani garnered more than 23 million votes in May 19 presidential election.

Boroujerdi also noted that Qatar is grateful for Iran’s supports at the time of Saudi sanctions against Doha, saying his country would never forget such Iranian help.

The Iranian lawmaker slammed the “cruel” sanctions against Qatar, expressing the confidence that the Doha government would weather the current tough situation.

On behalf of the Iranian officials, Boroujerdi invited the prime minister and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit Iran for President Rouhani’s swearing-in ceremony.

The Iranian MP arrived in Doha on Sunday after a visit to Oman.

Iran has ramped up diplomatic and parliamentary contacts with the regional countries in recent weeks, after Saudi Arabia and a number of others boycotted Qatar in early June.

In Muscat, the Iranian parliamentarian held meeting with Chairman of Consultative Assembly of Oman Khalid al-Mawali.

The two sides conferred on the latest developments in the region, bilateral issues, and ways to expand parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Oman.

 

   
KeyWords
Qatar
Rouhani
swearing-in
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/5005 sec