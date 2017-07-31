Qatari officials to attend Rouhani’s swearing-in ceremony

A high-ranking delegation from Qatar is going to attend the swearing-in ceremony for Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani announced.

In a meeting with Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi in Doha on Sunday, the prime minister of Qatar said a top delegation from his country will take part in the Iranian president’s swearing-in ceremony, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The swearing-in ceremony for President Rouhani will be held in the parliament on August 5. Rouhani garnered more than 23 million votes in May 19 presidential election.

Boroujerdi also noted that Qatar is grateful for Iran’s supports at the time of Saudi sanctions against Doha, saying his country would never forget such Iranian help.

The Iranian lawmaker slammed the “cruel” sanctions against Qatar, expressing the confidence that the Doha government would weather the current tough situation.

On behalf of the Iranian officials, Boroujerdi invited the prime minister and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to visit Iran for President Rouhani’s swearing-in ceremony.

The Iranian MP arrived in Doha on Sunday after a visit to Oman.

Iran has ramped up diplomatic and parliamentary contacts with the regional countries in recent weeks, after Saudi Arabia and a number of others boycotted Qatar in early June.

In Muscat, the Iranian parliamentarian held meeting with Chairman of Consultative Assembly of Oman Khalid al-Mawali.

The two sides conferred on the latest developments in the region, bilateral issues, and ways to expand parliamentary cooperation between Iran and Oman.